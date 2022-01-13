Working at least twelve hours without a break, heavily underpaid, sleeping in slums. The agency that last year, on behalf of the supermarkets (represented by the trade association CBL) and FNV, conducted research into abuses in the production chain of Italian tomato cultivation, concluded after months of field work that there is a lot of suffering behind, in particular, the cans of tomatoes that we buy in the supermarket for preparing our pizza or pasta sauce.

Previous (international) studies have also shown that the working conditions of tomato pickers in the south of Italy in particular are not good. This mainly concerns tens of thousands of migrant workers who often have no residence status and through all kinds of shadowy intermediaries – in Italy they call this the caporalatosystem – are put to work to bring in the tomato harvest for a meager amount. In particular, farmers try to keep wage costs as low as possible in order to keep some margin.