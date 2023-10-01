Renzi dumped by former right-hand man Rosato: “I’m leaving Italia Viva”

“I’m leaving”. Ettore Rosato. The Trieste deputy, Matteo Renzi’s right-hand man since his time in the Democratic Party and president of his party, leaves Italy alive. She announced it in an interview with Repubblica. “I’m leaving for political reasons, not personal ones. Matteo, who I met last week and then again this week, also knows this well. We spoke to each other, we hugged each other, but the distance in recent months had increasingly widened. When we no longer understand each other, there is no point in continuing”, says Rosato.

“Renzi expected it and in a press conference, a few hours after an already scheduled meeting between us, he declared me already out. I don’t know why he did it, but it’s now in the past”, says Rosato. “At the end of December Renzi asked me to resign from the role of president a year early, I did so immediately, silently and with conviction. Iv was born around Matteo Renzi and it is right that he should also formally guide it. Of course, in a party like this, dissent should be protected and not exiled.”

Rosato explains that he is a dissident “since the breaking of the Third Pole. That was the way to change Italian politics and avoid resigning ourselves to bipolarism, creating critical mass at the centre: the voters in the political elections had believed in it and rewarded it”. But then “Renzi no longer believed in it. There were mistakes on everyone’s part, of course. But I look at Matteo’s and our responsibilities.”

“I can no longer share his perspective,” Rosato says of Renzi. “I attended a press conference in which he launched the Center alone. The opposite of what should be done if you want to build a large and participatory space. And then being at the center does not mean constantly beating everyone up left and right, but try to sew and find mediation solutions. It is the culture of popular Catholics that teaches this.”

It’s still: “Forza Italia and the reformist PD can be our natural allies. Those who consider them only parties to try to empty with continuous attacks are resigned to de facto bipolarism.” He says he does not want to join Forza Italia. “It has been said and I have denied it. I really appreciate Tajani’s work, but I intend to remain in the opposition and in the ranks of the Third Pole.” No entry into Action either: “I don’t sign up for Action, I continue the experience of our group, working to complete the electoral commitment. Naturally I will compare myself with Calenda and Bonetti, as during the time of the federation. In Action there are many people with whom I have excellent relationships: Gelmini, Carfagna, Costa, Richetti”.

