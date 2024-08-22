Marattin expressed his ideas through social media, responding to some supporters of Italia Viva on X





The left turn imposed by Matthew Renzi earthquake Italia Viva. Luigi Marattin he publicly opposed the former prime minister’s decision to enter the broad camp. His requests to call a congress to discuss it with the entire community seem to have been in vain. And so Marattin seems close to leaving Iv, a party divided above all in the territories and among the militants because of the direction taken by the former prime minister – writes ilriformista.it taken from the site Dagospia.

Marattin expressed his ideas on social media, responding to some supporters of Italia Viva on X. To those who asked him to stay in the Renzi party, posting the video of his speech on TV in which he spoke about some economic proposals, the deputy responded: “Iv – by unilateral decision and never discussed in any governing body – he decided to be part of an alliance that thinks opposite to what I said in this video (and what all the exponents of IV have said in these 5 years). So explain to me, with patience and courtesy, what exactly I should do in this alliance?”.

Words that distance the deputy from Italia Viva. To a user of X, who gave him the example of the US Democrats as a pluralist container, Marattin responded clearly: “The American Democratic Party has existed for 200 years, and in a system that – for 200 years – has bipartisan. In Italy we do not have, as happens in Anglo-Saxon countries, two political cultures competing for space in the center. But we have two fake coalitions that, in recent years, have been led by the extremes”. “You remember, these are the things we said for 5 years, and up until July 18th. Then something very strong must have happened to change direction so radically”, the thrust of Marattin, critical of Renzi’s turn.

“If you want to dream, continue working with us at a liberal-democratic and reformist party. There are so many people willing to work on it and build it. Leave aside personal adventures, we’ve had too many of those,” Marattin then responded.

When asked what he was doing in the Democratic Party some time ago, Marattin explained: “The PD I was a member of was Veltroni’s PDwho had the courage to break with the radical left and go alone to the 2008 elections. Then there was Renzi’s PD, which made the reforms that the current PD is now railing against. We left the PD precisely because we realized that it was impossible to pursue the dream of a modernized and liberal Italy. And now we are returning to a PD that is much more to the left than then, in which the M5S and those who want to occupy the council houses culturally dominate. Well, you’re happy”.

Then the addition: “You enter with little more than 1% in a coalition of 35-40% that does not want you (and that declares through the press that it does not want you). Ps. Who Wants to Get in on the Action?”. Marattin therefore distances himself from a rapprochement with Carlo Calenda’s party, something he had already done in the recent past. The deputy who is now close to becoming a former Renzi supporter has no intention of forming an alliance with the leader of Azione. More likely, he will try, together with Enrico Costa, to create an axis to unite in a single liberal democratic party those disappointed by the two leaders.