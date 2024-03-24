Matteo Renzi Carlo Calenda
“I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action against Senator Carlo Calenda for the serious, highly defamatory statements made to press agencies regarding the dismissal of the councilor for Municipality 1 of the Municipality of Naples, Barbara Preziosi”. This was announced by the national manager of Local Authorities of Italia Viva, Armando Cesaro. “As is known – explains Cesaro -, Barbara Preziosi was appointed to the Italia Viva quota, but just a few months ago she left the party to place herself politically in other political forces”.
“In compliance with the rules of democratic representation of all political forces – adds Cesaro -, anyone would have expected her resignation which, however, did not happen”. “After four municipal councilors registered a document in which the request for the revocation of councilor Preziosi to the president of the Municipality was formalised – he continues -, I considered it appropriate, in my capacity as national head of Local Authorities of your former party, also in your political interest, to suggest that you resign as necessary”.
“On a political level – adds Cesaro – I understand the senator's nervousness Calendar but I would add that it is precisely the disordered reactions to which we increasingly indulge that explain the collapse of consensus.” “I challenge him – he concludes – to renounce parliamentary immunity”.
