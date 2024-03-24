“I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action against Senator Carlo Calenda for the serious, highly defamatory statements made to press agencies regarding the dismissal of the councilor for Municipality 1 of the Municipality of Naples, Barbara Preziosi”. This was announced by the national manager of Local Authorities of Italia Viva, Armando Cesaro. “As is known – explains Cesaro -, Barbara Preziosi was appointed to the Italia Viva quota, but just a few months ago she left the party to place herself politically in other political forces”.

“In compliance with the rules of democratic representation of all political forces – adds Cesaro -, anyone would have expected her resignation which, however, did not happen”. “After four municipal councilors registered a document in which the request for the revocation of councilor Preziosi to the president of the Municipality was formalised – he continues -, I considered it appropriate, in my capacity as national head of Local Authorities of your former party, also in your political interest, to suggest that you resign as necessary”.

“On a political level – adds Cesaro – I understand the senator's nervousness Calendar but I would add that it is precisely the disordered reactions to which we increasingly indulge that explain the collapse of consensus.” “I challenge him – he concludes – to renounce parliamentary immunity”.