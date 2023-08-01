Italia Viva against the former ally of the Third Pole, the leader of Action Carlo Calenda. To attack is Raffaella Paitanational coordinator of IV: “The direct election of the premier – she explains – is in the program with which Action and Italia Viva presented themselves to the Italians. Carlo Calenda told it and defended it in the squares during the electoral campaign. attacking Renzi denies even himself is his problem, not ours”.

“By now the situation is surreal: Calenda – the exponent of Renziano’s party urges – spends the day attacking Italia Viva, he seems obsessed. We are to strengthen democracy with the mayor of Italy and carry forward the proposals for which we were voted : among those proposed, there is the mayor of Italy. We will not betray the mandate of the voters”, concludes Paita.