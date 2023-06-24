Italia Loves Romagna streaming and live TV: where to see the concert

Tonight, Saturday 24 June 2023, at 8.30 pm on Rai 1 Italia Loves Romagna will be broadcast, the great concert-event to support the populations affected by the terrible flood that hit the Romagna area. The concert, staged at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia (Campovolo) and conducted by four conductors (Amadeus, Francesca Fagnani, Giorgio Panariello and Alessia Marcuzzi), will be attended by 18 great artists. Italian music unites to raise funds in support of Romagna and its inhabitants, because music and its protagonists can do important things, such as creating an event in which, once again, the sensitivity of the artists and the public will be concrete help. Where to see Italia Loves Romagna on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 24 June 2023 – at 8.30 pm on Rai 1.

Italy Loves Romagna live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on RaiPlay.it and via radio on the frequencies of Rai Radio2. Simultaneously with the concert, the Digital and Transmedia Content Department will produce a live broadcast, entitled “Italia Loves Romagna – The Backstage”, visible in streaming on the RaiPlay platform. It is a story from behind the scenes of the event, conducted by Andrea Delogu, which will become a space for speaking to listen to the voice of the artists present on stage, but also that of the talents who will come to give their testimony and their support . There will be interviews with the institutions that are dealing with the reconstruction, as well as the stories of the people affected by the flood, of the volunteers who are collaborating with the civil protection, and of those who are already trying to restart with their lives and with their own activity. A way to further support the fundraising by explaining where and how the donations will be used.