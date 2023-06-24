Italia Loves Romagna: how to donate for fundraising, useful number

How to donate a few euros to the “Italia loves Romagna” fundraising campaign? The campaign, linked to the concert event broadcast tonight on Rai 1, started on 22 June and will end on 5 July. It will be possible to donate by sending an SMS or making a call from a landline to 45538. Solidarity Numbering Campaign “Italia loves Romagna”: 2 euros for each SMS sent from Wind Tre, TIM, Vodafone, Iliad, PosteMobile, Coop Voce and Tiscali mobile phones ; 5 or 10 euros for calls from a Tim, Vodafone, Wind Tre, Fastweb, Tiscali and Geny landline; 5 euros for calls from TWT, Convergenze and PosteMobile landlines. It will also be possible to donate on the website: www.antoniano.it; on the Intesa Sanpaolo website: forfunding.it/italia-loves-romagna; by bank transfer to the Cc/C Intesa SanPaolo. Iban IT16T0306909606100000196876 and causal: Italia Loves Romagna.

The Antoniano of Bologna is the technical partner of the fundraising for the “Italia Loves Romagna” Association. The funds raised thanks to the concert will be destined for projects dedicated to culture: schools, libraries, music schools in the most affected provinces of Forlì, Cesena and Ravenna.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how to donate to Italia Loves Romagna, but where can you watch the event live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 24 June 2023 – at 8.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on RaiPlay.it and via radio on the frequencies of Rai Radio2. Simultaneously with the concert, the Digital and Transmedia Content Department will produce a live broadcast, entitled “Italia Loves Romagna – The Backstage”, visible in streaming on the RaiPlay platform. It is a story from behind the scenes of the event, conducted by Andrea Delogu, which will become a space for speaking to listen to the voice of the artists present on stage, but also that of the talents who will come to give their testimony and their support . There will be interviews with the institutions that are dealing with the reconstruction, as well as the stories of the people affected by the flood, of the volunteers who are collaborating with the civil protection, and of those who are already trying to restart with their lives and with their own activity. A way to further support the fundraising by explaining where and how the donations will be used.