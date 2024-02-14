Italgas, 800 km of networks built in Greece. Dividends boom, shareholders rejoice

Italgas, 800 km of networks built in Greece following the purchase of Depa Infrastructure

The implementation of the development plan for activities in Greece by the company continues at a rapid pace Italgas Group. A year and a half after the acquisition of Depa Infrastructurewhich took place on September 1, 2022, the group has already achieved some of the milestones expected at the time of closing and set in the strategic plan for 2029.

In particular, since the acquisition of Depa Infrastructure were made approx 800 kilometers of new pipelines which have brought the service to areas previously unreached by natural gas, allowing 25 new cities to be supplied with methane. These are some of the topics explored in depth during the 'business breakfast' organized in Athens with the CEO of Italgas, Paolo Gallothe president of Italgas, Benedetta Navarrathe CEO of Depa Infrastructure, Barbara Morganteand the CEO of Deda, Francesca Zanninotti.

The 900 million euro investment programme, foreseen over the period of the Plan, is underway and has made it possible in recent months to carry out some important interventions for the extension and digital transformation of the gas distribution network in various areas of the country; complete the integration of the companies into the Group, including the part relating to the transfer of IT systems on the cloud and to the extension of sustainability targets and reorganize the operating companies into a single one Dso with important expected benefits in terms of greater efficiency, operational effectiveness and knowledge sharing.

In 2023 alone, 600 kilometers of “native digital” networks were laid (+25.5% vs 2022 and +78% vs 2021) with over 23,000 new network connections between residential, commercial and industrial users. Particular attention was also paid to the repurposing of the existing network and the digital transformation of assets and processes, including the installation of over 32,000 smart meters. Furthermore, starting from 2025, the installation of Nimbusthe latest generation 'H2 ready' smart meter equipped with numerous features, developed in house by group Italgas.

“We are very satisfied with the investment made in Greece. We will do even better in 2024”, declared the CEO of Italgas, Paolo Gallo. “Yesterday – she added – we had an internal meeting in which we focused on the level of investments to identify the areas where the connection request is greatest in order to arrive in a very short time. I expect 2024 with results superior to 2023”.

“In 2023, investments were made that connected 25 new cities in Greece,” he recalled Rooster – if we look at the level of investments made compared to the year 2021 we have a +70%, demonstrating that the acceleration we wanted to give to investments is significant”. “We have results that will allow us to confirm an important dividend that will give satisfaction to the shareholders“, Gallo revealed.

An interest of Italgas In the water business in Greece? “No, absolutely. We have just entered the water business in Italy, we have a lot to do. Then in a few years we will evaluate whether there will be an opportunity but I can exclude this type of interest at this moment,” said the CEO Of Italgas.

In Greece, “we are interested in making the digital infrastructure, on bringing it to unserved areas and on building flexible structures that can accommodate different gases – underlined Gallo -. We are focusing a lot on biomethane and will soon start work on the construction of a plant that will produce it green hydrogen from a photovoltaic system and will put it on the network. We want to bring all these developments to Greece and make the country a model like the Italian one.”

“We have no plans Depa listing at the Bag of Athens”, revealed Gallo, who concluded: “We expect to exceed 11 thousand kilometers of network at the end of the plan and have just under a million customers. These are numbers that are almost a year old and we will review them shortly At the end of 2022 we had 700 km. We hope that in the new plan there will be a doubling.”