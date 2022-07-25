In the first test towards the autumn World Cup, the blue defeats 34-24 at Langford by opponents they will find in New Zealand. The coach: “Good signals in defense as well as in attack, but we spend too much energy to take off the pressure. And we close an unprecedented and important meeting “. Two games with France in September
Women’s Italy was defeated 34-24 (pt 12-12) by Canada in Langford (Vancouver), in the first test ahead of the autumn World Cup in New Zealand. Against the hosts, who will be part of the same group, the blue have paid for the physicality of the opponents and some errors in transmitting the ball. Five to four the count of the goals for the Canadians. Ostuni Minuzzi scored for Italy, on the extreme side, Magatti (center) and the forward Tounesi and Giordano. “The match offered many interesting ideas – said the Italian coach Andrea Di Giandomenico -. First of all, he highlighted the need to quickly learn how to manage possession in our territory, and to get out of the pressure without a waste of energy that we pay dearly. Good signals both in defense and in attack, where, however, the precision that cannot be ignored to bring home games like this was lacking. We made a complete mistake in starting the second half, an aspect that determined the progress of the recovery. We could have played the last ball to equalize, if the lack of accuracy had not once again given possession to the opponents ”.
Towards the World Cup
–
The match against Canada closed a week-long internship in Canada which represented a first time for the Italian women’s rugby and which allowed the players to become familiar with a change of time zone. “The experience gained in these days is certainly precious, and enriches our baggage for the World Cup” added Di Giancomenico. In New Zealand the blue, included in group B, will debut on Sunday 9 October 2022 at 12.45 (1.45 am in Italy) against the United States in Whangarei, more than 100 km north of Auckland; Sunday 16 October, also 12.45 local time, will be in the most populous city in the country (Waitakere stadium) to challenge Canada, while on Sunday 23 October, in the same stadium and at the same time, they will close the group stage against Japan. Two more tests are scheduled before the World Cup, in September against France: Saturday 3rd in Nice, Friday 9th in Italy (venue to be defined).
July 25 – 16:20
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Italdonne #Canada #Giandomenico #Bad #start #recovery #good #experience
Leave a Reply