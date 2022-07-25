Women’s Italy was defeated 34-24 (pt 12-12) by Canada in Langford (Vancouver), in the first test ahead of the autumn World Cup in New Zealand. Against the hosts, who will be part of the same group, the blue have paid for the physicality of the opponents and some errors in transmitting the ball. Five to four the count of the goals for the Canadians. Ostuni Minuzzi scored for Italy, on the extreme side, Magatti (center) and the forward Tounesi and Giordano. “The match offered many interesting ideas – said the Italian coach Andrea Di Giandomenico -. First of all, he highlighted the need to quickly learn how to manage possession in our territory, and to get out of the pressure without a waste of energy that we pay dearly. Good signals both in defense and in attack, where, however, the precision that cannot be ignored to bring home games like this was lacking. We made a complete mistake in starting the second half, an aspect that determined the progress of the recovery. We could have played the last ball to equalize, if the lack of accuracy had not once again given possession to the opponents ”.