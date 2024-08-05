Sabelt, a leading company in the design and construction of seats and safety belts for the automotive industry,

and Italdesign, a company at the forefront of design and vehicle development and pre-series services, have signed a partnership agreement to develop an innovative seat to be implemented on production cars.

The seat of the future

This product will be a system designed for the cars of the future, characterized by lightness and innovation, with an important focus on the sustainability of materials and production processes. A project entirely developed in the territory and which aims to be an example of the quality of Made in Italy products at an international level. The partnership signed between the two companies will extend until April 2027, involving cross-functional teams from both companies, to encourage the exchange of skills and information.

Piedmontese association

The signing of the agreement comes a few days after the signing of the articles of association of the Vehicle

Valley, created with the aim of creating productive and commercial synergy between the many important realities

automotive sector of the Piedmont region. The agreement is the first testimony of the purpose for which Vehicle Valley was created: to unite the know-how and the very high creative and design skills that Piedmont offers worldwide in the automotive and mobility sectors and to offer them in a synergic way, encouraging the associated companies to promote their experiences, knowledge and skills in a comprehensive and supportive offer.

The agreement between Italdesign and Sabelt

“Partnerships like this are the natural meeting of excellences with different skills brought together

from the same territory and area of ​​origin. – declared Giorgio Marsiaj President of Sabelt Spa. – Both our DNAs were forged in the automotive industry and we are custodians of skills and knowledge

difficult to replicate in the rest of the world. We are proud to work together with other prestigious companies

like Italdesign and be together ambassadors of “Made in Italy” in the world”Antonio Casu, CEO of Italdesign, is on the same wavelength. “This agreement not only establishes the partnership between Italdesign and Sabelt but also demonstrates how the idea of ​​joining forces of Piedmontese companies operating in the automotive sector in a single association allows everyone to achieve goals that are difficult to achieve individually, enhancing the territory, bringing innovation, attracting new entrepreneurial projects and increasing our competitiveness”.