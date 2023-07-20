The countdown to the basketball world championship in Manila, Philippines, from August 25, has begun. Coach Gianmarco Pozzecco has released the list of 16 Azzurri who will take part in the Folgaria training camp from 24 July to 2 August. Among them, there is no Darius Thompson. «He will not take part in the activities of the national team this summer. The procedures for obtaining his Italian passport have not yet been completed» said Pozzecco. Simone Fontecchio will be available for training from 28 July. On August 17, the departure for Asia with a stop in China in Shenzhen for the last two friendlies before the debut at the World Cup: on August 20 against Brazil (9 am Italian) and on 21 against New Zealand (11.30 am Italian). On 25 August, the championship debut against Angola (10 am) in the spectacular Philippine Arena in Manila, a 55,000-seat facility.