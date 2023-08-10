At the Acropolis tournament, prestigious success (89-88) for the Pozzecco team in view of the World Cup in the Philippines

An excellent Italy beat Serbia 89-88 in the Acropolis tournament, at the OAKA in Athens. Thus the victories against Serbia in the last four matches between official and friendly matches rise to three: a figure that is anything but trivial, considering that the Serbs are among the most popular candidates in view of the World Cup in Manila (scheduled from 25 August to September 10). Thursday, the Azzurri’s second match against Greece, which just yesterday had been beaten by Serbia 71-64 in the first match of the Greek triangular tournament.

the words of the coach — Obviously satisfied Gianmarco Pozzecco: "It's a preparation friendly but we're really very happy and proud to have fought against one of the strongest teams in Europe and in the world. I feel like congratulating both teams. Even tonight the veterans were decisive and the youngsters helped us a lot."

spanish is on fire — The first quarter is of Serbian brand. Coach Pesic's men start from blocks with 5 triples, led by a perfect Nikola Jovic (2/2, 1/1, 1/1). Very high percentages that send the Azzurri even to -17 (28-11). However, Italy finds the strength to react thanks to the energy of Matteo Spagnolo, announced today as the new player of Alba Berlin (he will find his national team-mate Gabriele Procida in Germany). Serbia makes very few mistakes and with Marinkovic's buzzer they close the first half 32-19. The second quarter opens with a 5-0 blue signed by Datome and Severini (3) closed immediately by Guduric, but Spaniard is irrepressible and with the captain and Diouf builds the -6 (36-30) for the aggregate 11-4 of the first three minutes of the second half. Again Diouf and Severini blow up the Azzurra bench with two triples and Italy draws (36-36). Thanks to Milutinov, Serbia comes out of an uncomfortable situation, until Polonara's triple arrives. The first half ends on 47-44 for Serbia.

blue wave — Italy more charged than ever equalized (Spissu from three, Polonara and Melli) and overtook Serbia. Then begins a question and answer to the sound of triples (Fontecchio and Marinkovic, Ricci and Jovic) until the last mini siren: 70-70. The last 10 minutes begin with a coach booed in Pozzecco and with Serbia reappearing forward, but immediately recovered from a triple by a super Severini (73-73 in the 33rd minute). Strappo Azzurro with Pajola and Procida, who after 3/3 free throws fly away on the counterattack for + 5 (80-75). Italy still extends with Fontecchio and Spissu's triple. With less than two minutes to go, Italy leads 88-82. Three-man play by the usual Jovic and fifth foul by Melli: double bad news for the Azzurri with only a three-point lead and a handful of seconds on the clock. Fontecchio makes 1/2 from the line and Bogdanovic makes it from three, but that's not enough: it's a victory for Italy.