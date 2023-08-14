Gianmarco Pozzecco’s Italbasket could not find a better way to greet captain Gigi Datome, in his last game in our country: fifth success in as many pre-World Cup tests, with a resounding 98-65 against Puerto Rico. Worthy of note, for the Azzurri, are the performances of Simone Fontecchio and Gabriele Procida, both authors of 16 points, but also the 15 scored by Matteo Spagnolo on the scoresheet. For Puerto Rico, the duo of the two Thompsons, Etan Stephen, stops at 24 points (14 and 10).

However, it was above all the party for Gigi Datome, or ‘DatHome Day’, on the occasion of the last match of the blue captain’s career in Italy, who has already announced his intention to retire from competitive activity at the end of the season, after the tournament world championship, scheduled from 25 August to 10 September in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. Gigi Datome, 193 appearances for the national team, finished with 5 points and appeared visibly excited at the end of the match. “I thank everyone, it’s great to see family, friends and so many people who love me here: just the fact of seeing the shirt with my name made me emotional. I tried to concentrate, but it wasn’t easy. Italy? Are we by doing what we have to do, this team has character, we have to remain humble and hungry because we can annoy even those stronger than us. Melli? If there is one right person in this group to take over the role of captain from me, that it’s Nicolò. He deserves it: a part of me will continue to play with Nicolò”.