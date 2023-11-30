Itäkeskus | Huge amounts of shopping carts disappear from Alanya Market

Shopping carts taken out of stores are a significant expense item. Many carts can be found abandoned outside.

Sight In Itäkeskus, it’s strange: the snow has already covered a bunch of shopping carts underneath. There are plenty of abandoned shopping carts in the vicinity of Kauppakartanonkatu and Marjaniementie. Some have been thrown out on their own, some can be found in batches of several pieces.

Shopping carts are constantly taken away, says the store manager of Alanya Market, which operates in Itis and Puhos shopping centers Zeynel Gunbeyi.

Alanya Market is one of the many stores in the area whose shopping carts are exported.

“We’ve been looking for them everywhere,” says Gunbeyi.

And it’s not about random or isolated disappearances. According to his estimate, up to fifty carts are taken out of Puhos’ shop a month. In Itis, the cart stays in motion a little better.

“If we now put fifty carts on Puho’s side, fifteen will be missing in a week.”

See also Acoustics | My own voice seems to disappear when shouting against the wind - This is not the case, and now Finnish researchers have found an explanation Zeynel Gunbeyi, store manager of Alanya Market, photographed in the Puhos shop in October.

Carts so many disappear that Gunbeyi suspects someone is stealing them on purpose. One customer said that he saw a cart being lifted into the car. Maybe they will be exported, Gunbeyi reflects.

The idea of ​​carts disappearing abroad is not impossible. It is also from Helsinki found a cart that had traveled from the Baltic States to Lauttasaari. Another theory is that customers without cars would use shopping carts to push their purchases to the front door – but there is no proof of this.

When the trade get a notification about a found cart, let’s get it back, Gunbey says.

Alanya Market carts have been found in Kalasatama, Herttoniemi and Vuosaari, among others.

The problem is no longer small-scale.

Some of the carts have been abandoned on the street alone. See also Hockey Dallas takes a 4-4 away win over Buffalo - Roope Hintz scores goal and passes

Stolen Shopping carts are a significant expense item for the company.

Carts cost around 300–400 euros new, and closer to a hundred used ones. Puhos’ store has considered, for example, poles that would prevent carts from being taken out of the store.

If fifty carts are lost in a month, it means thousands of euros in extra expenses per year. So the store should get theirs back, for example, from a snowman.

“If only we knew where they are, we’d go grab them right away.”

The Helsinki police say that no shopping carts have gone missing recently. Alanya Market has not filed a criminal complaint.