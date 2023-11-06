Itäkeskus | Alanya Market’s shopkeeper was amazed by the number of visitors at the store’s opening

The huge ethnic grocery store Alanya Market opened over the weekend in the former premises of Stockmann in Itis. There were so many customers over the weekend that many shelves were empty on Sunday evening.

Helsinki In Itis, an almost unprecedented crowd was experienced over the weekend, when the new, more than 2,000 square meter Alanya Market was opened in the premises of the former Food Market Herku.

On Saturday, almost 16,000 curious customers visited the store. On Sunday, around 15,000 customers also visited.

HS news on the opening day with long winding lines.

Alanya Market merchant Emin Gürmüç says that the popularity came as a surprise:

“We really didn’t know how to wait for so many customers.”

The opening of Alanya Market attracted widespread interest.

Dealer Gürmüç was receiving each customer personally both on Saturday and Sunday. According to Gürmüç, it gave a better picture of the merchant.

“People got to know each other when I welcomed them warmly.”

Customers came to Eastern Helsinki both from the capital region and further afield, as far away as Turku and Kuopio.

Since Alanya Market didn’t know how to expect such a strong crowd, many products ran out during the weekend:

“Herbs, breads, drinks,” Gürmüç lists.

In addition, at least the frozen, noodle and cookie shelves were emptied. Ready meals and fish were also sold out over the weekend.

The shelves were filled diligently during the weekend.

In addition, queues had to be organized in Itis, because people would crowd the new grocery store from outside.

On Monday morning According to Gürmüç, the new Alanya Market was crowded again.

What is the secret of Alanya Market’s popularity?

“Our Tiktok is really popular, because all the time people stop and say that there is content from our store on Tiktok,” says Gürmüç.

“And our new store is top notch, everything is nicely laid out,” he says.