Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 16:51

11 days after the opening of the spillway of the Itaipu binational hydroelectric plant, on the Paraná River, between Brazil and Paraguay, the plant informed that it will gradually close the outlet of surplus water from this Sunday, 12th. November 1st, due to heavy rains in the region. In this process, the plant “wastes” water that could be used to produce energy.

According to Itaipu Operations Superintendent, Rodrigo Pimenta, “the plant operated the spillway in order to guarantee the safety of the dam and contribute to mitigating the impact of floods on the border with Paraguay, the part most affected by the rains”, said the executive in note this Saturday, 11.

The opening of the spillway is a rare situation. This year, however, it has already been opened three times.

Ideally, the water that enters the reservoir should only be used to produce energy, say experts.

Since the beginning of the intense rains, Itaipu mobilized the Special Flood Commission (CEC). The group, made up of Brazilian and Paraguayan professionals from different areas of the company, was mobilized on October 28th.

The commission, in addition to adopting strategies to control the situation, issues daily hydrological bulletins, which are passed on to Civil Defense bodies in Brazil and Paraguay.

The flood of the Iguaçu River and the consequent damming of the Paraná River, where the two rivers meet below the waterfalls, raised the level of the Paraná River, at Ponte da Amizade, to 119 meters above sea level, approximately 18 meters above normal.

On Friday, the 10th, the elevation dropped to 111 meters.

“The level of the Paraná River, at that point, does not pose a risk when it is between 101 meters and 105 meters above sea level. Between 106 and 107.99 meters, it is included in the index close to flooding. Above this, it already causes flooding in nearby areas, mainly in Paraguayan cities on the border”, informed Itaipu.

For the next few days, the trend is for the level to normalize, the plant assessed, which should decrease to values ​​below 108 meters.

Production exceeds 2022

With an energy production of around 10,400 average megawatts (MW), the Itaipu plant surpassed on Friday, the 10th, the entire production of 2022, surpassing the mark of 69 million MWh (megawatt-hour).

Since the plant began operating in May 1984, Binacional has produced more than 2.9 billion MWh of accumulated energy.

Also according to Itaipu, the cost of energy from the binational hydroelectric plant is the third cheapest in Brazil, superior only to the cost of the quota plants in Law number 12,783/13 and the hydroelectric plants on the Madeira River (Santo Antônio and Jirau), in Rondônia, and of the Xingu river (Belo Monte plant), in Pará.