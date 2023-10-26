Working group will be created to evaluate territorial repairs for 24 Guarani villages; The state has one of the most arable soils in the country

The Itaipu Binacional hydroelectric plant is expected to be part of a working group that will be created by the federal government in 2023 to discuss territorial repairs for 24 villages of the Avá-Guarani ethnic group, in western Paraná. The region is one of the most productive in the country and is home to agricultural farms.

The reparation for indigenous people impacted by the construction of the plant, which began in the 1970s, was recognized by the company’s management, currently led on the Brazilian side by the former PT deputy Enio Verri. It has the support of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“This new Itaipu management has a different disposition from the previous ones and understands that there is a repair to be made. It is the great news of the historical moment we are living in, even under the guidance of the Lula government”, he said Pedro Portomanager of the plant’s Indigenous Sustainability Programs, at the Power360. He talks about “moment of political protagonism for indigenous people”.

Itaipu and the government are not talking about it, but it will be necessary to expropriate land in western Paraná for the reparation proposal to move forward. Farms could become indigenous villages in the future. The discussion tends to be another point of friction between the PT government and agriculture (read more below).

It will be up to the GT to discuss and define several still unclear points, such as:

what would be the size of the area allocated to the 24 villages;

whether the 24 villages would be located in the same demarcated area;

where would this area be in the State of Paraná;

what are the criteria for possible expropriations;

how land owners would be compensated.

Media outlets in Paraná state that it would be necessary to expropriate an area of ​​24,000 hectares (each hectare is equivalent to an area of ​​100 meters by 100 meters, that is, 10,000 m²). However, there is no official data on this.

Porto states that Itaipu will be responsible for discussing the territorial repair of the regions occupied by the Guaranis that were flooded with the construction of the plant. An action (ACO 3555) that is in the STF established that such repair must be equal in size and parity with the land that was submerged.

He also says that owners of expropriated lands will be “respected” and that everything will be decided consensually: “Nothing will be done abruptly.”

Itaipu suspended the repossession processes related to indigenous people. The idea is to wait for the GT to decide on territorial reparation. There are currently occupied areas that belong to the hydroelectric plant.

WORKING GROUP STILL IN 2023

The expectation is that the group will be created by the end of 2023, under the command of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. It will also feature the participation of: AGU (General Attorney’s Office of the Union), Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), Incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform), the government of Paraná and Itaipu – Porto says they have already been invited.

The creation of the group was being discussed at the Civil House, but a decree will not be necessary. According to the MPI, it could be created from the Committee for the Promotion of Public Policies for the Protection of Indigenous Peoples, instituted on October 5, 2023 and with the participation from Itaipu.

AGRO SECTOR

The expectation of possible land expropriations will be yet another point of friction between Lula and the agricultural sector, with whom he has already had disagreements. Among the frictions are the veto of the time frame – the ruralist bench is working to overturn it – and the episode in which the president referred to the organizers of Agrishow, the largest event in the sector in Latin America, as “fascists” It is “deniers”.

The sector also threatened to vote against the tax bill on offshores and exclusive funds because of changes that were being considered in Fiagro (Agroindustrial Chains Investment Fund). Current legislation requires 50 investors, but the government wanted to increase this to 500. The text’s rapporteur, deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ), proposed increasing it to 300 and then to 100. Thus, it considered the agribusiness bench.

The issue also highlights a “headbanging” in government. While sectors linked to indigenous interests advance their agendas, the Ministry of Finance will have to find a way out if it has to pay compensation that could reach billions of dollars.

EMERGENCY ACTIONS

Since the beginning of the new management at the helm of Itaipu, the company began emergency action with indigenous villages to combat extreme hunger and situations of social vulnerability. 1,800 food baskets and fish were donated in nature. “Itaipu understands that it has a responsibility towards these communities”, Porto said.

According to the manager, there is a medium-term plan to implement sustainability projects to create conditions for indigenous people to remain in communities with some type of subsistence. He said that the Ava-Guaranis are among the MPI’s priorities.