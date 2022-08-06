For Italian mobility ITA Airways it is an opportunity to carry on the Alitalia tradition but at the same time also a worry, because the general idea is to avoid the waste and distortions that had led the national airline to accumulate debts and problems. The process of selling the airline to private partners is therefore part of a very important path, as are the world-class companies that would like to enter the game. There are two consortiums interested in ITA; on one side MSC-Lufthansa; on the other Certares-Air France-Delta. Italian-Germans against French-Americans. The former have always been given as favorites, but what do the latter offer?

According to the press, the two main focuses of the consortium’s offer are the improvement of Fiumicino and 40% of the voting rights entrusted to the Treasury, with the government able to choose the president of the Company. “The Americans, with the support of Delta and Air France-KLM, put 700 million euros on the plate, 120-140 less than their competitors, but offer greater guarantees and a more substantial weight to the public shareholder. According to financial sources, in fact, the Mef would have been guaranteed a package of votes close to 40%: just enough to have the blocking minority. Not only: the government would be entitled to appoint the president of the company as well as the right to veto certain confidential matters. A perspective, in terms of governance, which the Treasury does not mind at all. At least to play on the upside with the Germans. The Americans would also have insisted on the strategic role of Fiumicino. For Lufthansa, the Roman airport would be the fifth hub integrating the group’s system towards the south; Certares, on the other hand, promises to bring the capital’s airport back to the center of Europe, thus becoming the third continental hub (with Amsterdam and Paris) and transforming it into the gateway to Africa and Latin America“, We read in the newspaper.

The Certares fund and its in-flight partners would also offer a business plan focused on North American routes (thanks to Delta) and increased collaboration with other service companies, such as American Express Global Business Travel which manages approximately $ 30 billion in corporate travel expenses in Internova, Tripadvisor and Hertz.