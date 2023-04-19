Ita Airways, the rules for stewards and hostesses

Ita Airways has released a handbook for stewards and hostesses. The goal of the national airline is to ensure that the employees have «an impeccable, elegant appearance, in line with the values ​​of Ita Airways», because «our uniforms are not work clothes: they are a way to bring style”.

The uniform

It is explained to the staff that it should only be worn on duty, on the way to and from work and on the occasion of other commitments organized by the Company, because «uniformed personnel represent the image of the companyfor this reason the uniform must be worn impeccably in all circumstances and places».

No smoking, no drinking, no eating

With the uniform you cannot smoke in public or in the presence of passengers, keep your arms folded or keep your hands in your pockets, you cannot consume drinks or food, not even chew gum. It is also forbidden to wear headphones, keep electronic equipment such as mobile phones visibly fixed to the uniform or hung around the neck. Attention also to social networks: it is not allowed to “publish personal photos in uniform or in which the Ita Airways brand appears in any other way”.

