Via Draghi, via the certainties. At least this is the impression one gets when talking about the sales negotiation of ITA Airways, the airline born from the ashes of Alitalia and today interested by two offers made by the MSC-Lufthansa consortium on the one hand, and by Certares-Air France-Delta on the other. The executive should have closed the sale, but the early elections will presumably lead to the signing with new people at the table. Depending on the winners in the voting booth, things could speed up or get complicatedas ITA could become a central topic of the debate around 25 September.

The unions are alarmed about what could happen, especially in light of what Giorgia Meloni, the leading candidate of the Brothers of Italy, said. The policy asked the resigning Draghi government to ‘do not speed up the sale‘of ITA, speaking of’ national airline ‘. “Some acronyms do not exclude strong gestures, including strikes, to invite Prime Minister Draghi not to waste time by giving the go-ahead to the exclusive negotiation with the consortium deemed best by the Treasury advisors, namely MSC-Lufthansa. The stop of the process, according to the acronyms, risks compromising the expansion plan (fleet, employees, connectivity, cargo) and jeopardizes the fate of the 3,300 hires who may also have to face the cigs during the wintera period of low revenues“, Reports the Corriere della Sera.

“The situation is complicated, we are very worried»Said Fabrizio Cuscito, national secretary of FILT CGIL. “Ita alone is not going anywhere and the solution from MSC and Lufthansa is good“. “We must leave Ita out of the electoral campaign», Explained Ivan Viglietti, Uiltrasporti national air transport secretary. “Those who are against the sale show us the alternative or it is pure demagogy. Among other things, the possible majority shareholder would be the very Italian Msc“. ITA remains important in the context of the complexity of mobility offers in Italy: the hope is that it will not be the victim (yet) of political calculations.