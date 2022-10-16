The sale of ITA Airways it remains at the center of the political debate and will probably take some time to complete. Only a few days ago, on 12 October to be exact, the board of directors of the airline born from the ashes of Alitalia had ratified the revocation of the proxies that were in the hands of President Alfredo Altavilla, but the formalization of this operation is slow in coming: the board of statutory auditors in fact, Friday established that the move is not to be considered a resolution in all respects and that as such it is non-existent.

This was announced by Il Corriere della Sera on newsstands this morning, adding that there are two options: on the one hand, to resort to another board of directors convened in an extraordinary way, perhaps as early as next week, which discusses and votes to remove the powers of Altavilla; on the other hand, wait for the shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for next 8 November, where the six board members will resign at the end of March. The real question is: can these proxies be removed like this? Here the situation becomes complicated. Professor Niccolò Abriani recalled how there was no formal vote in the board of directors of 12 October to remove the proxies. “The declaration of the majority is rooted in the blatant violation of certain rules of the deliberative procedure, and the decision was adopted in a completely irrational way, which is why it is about to be configured not so much and not only invalid but also non-existent”has explained.

An opinion completely opposite to that of the Treasury, which as the sole shareholder of ITA Airways has supported the move of the six members of the board of directors and the managing director from the outset, confirming how we can then proceed with the cancellation of proxies and their reassignment to the CEO without waiting for the shareholders’ meeting. In short, a diatribe that right now has seen those powers return to the president temporarily. Which, underlines the newspaper, could bring one millionaire cause.