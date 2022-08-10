Ita, Mef extends the tender until 22 August

Yet another twist in the management of Ita dossier. According to qualified sources close to the dossier that Affaritaliani.it he was able to consult, the Mef would be inclined to grant an extension until August 22 for the definition of the consortium winning. We remember that, on the one hand, there are Msc And Lufthansawhile on the other the American fund Certares with Delta And Air France. The binding offers had been sent out within last year July 5th and, from the 6th of last month it had begun to say that Lufthansa And Msc they had an almost unbridgeable advantage. Almost, in fact. Why the fall of the government Dragons opened a new window for Americans. A little flash of light, of course, a remote possibility. But, in fact, there is this possibility. Everything revolves around a question: does the handling of ordinary government affairs also concern the granting of Ita to one or the other partner? According to Draghi and his followers, of course, yes, who are in a hurry to close the game to avoid the Treasury having to add new capital to Ita.

But Giorgia Meloni and the center-right in general asked not to proceed with such a strategic choice before the elections. That will be held next 25 September and which could lead to the definition of an executive in a short time according to the latest pollsthe. But time is definitely running out: by 31 December, under penalty of an infringement procedure, the sale of Ita must be completed as per agreements with Europe. Some even fear that we could end up in an impasse as with the famous consortium of “brave Italians” strongly desired by the then government Berlusconi. As reported Adnkronosthe proposals received, the minister said of Economics Daniele Franco“are not fully coherent” and, for this reason, it was asked to “formulate further proposals”.

Ita, the new offers

As it turns out, ad Affaritaliani.it, Certares intends to present a competitive offer not so much from an economic point of view (we are around 600 million) but opportunities. For example, regarding the role of the Mef. The Ministry of Economy and Finance would continue to hold an important position as a “co-star”, maintaining a substantial package of voting rights close to 40% and two seats (out of five) on the board of directors. The other novelty is the role of Malpensa as a priority hub for freighters. Given its strategic position in the heart of the director France–Balkans, near the main motorway arteries, Malpensa could become a cargo hub for Ita, for which the company could establish a partnership with any of the main operators in the world. While Fiumicino, triangulating with Boston and New York would become the third European passenger hub after Amsterdam and Paris.

On the other hand, sources close to the dossier refer to Affaritaliani.it than this attempt in extremis of Certares could go bankrupt. The Mef, in fact, asked for a further review of the offers of both consortiums but the American fund, in reality, would only be “still considered” because being a public tender you need to be at least two. But in essence this further reworking is a renegotiation with Msc-Lufthansa. Once the green light is given, the August 22, the game could close in the following days. The main theme that the Mef wants to further refine is governance, that is (beyond the quota which is the 20%) have an approval (or veto) power over strategic decisions and those relating to management. Here Lufthansa and MSC are doing their evaluations because it is natural that they think from an industrial point of view and not just a “building”. The feeling, in the end, is that a team will be found with the Swiss-German consortium. The important thing, however, is that it is a real privatization and not a facade. And this, al Mef, they know very well.



Subscribe to the newsletter

