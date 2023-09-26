Ita, the government’s acceleration and the message to Europe to quickly close the agreement with Lufthansa

The government is serious and intends to definitively close the agreement for the sale of Ita Airways to the Germans. Lufthansa she was a little scared because of the thousands of causes brought by former employees Alitalia to get reinstated Eng. The Council of Ministers has now approved – we read in Repubblica – a “interpretative rule” to reiterate that “there is no continuity between the old Alitalia and the new Ita and that it is a question of totally different companies“. Among the various guarantee requests requested by Europe, in fact, there was precisely the question of discontinuity.

“Taking into account that a jurisprudential conflict regarding whether or not there is a corporate discontinuity between Alitalia-Società Aerea Italiana and Ita-Italia Trasporto Aereo Spa, and considering that this uncertainty is susceptible to determine negative reflexes both on legal relations and on public finance – we read in the press release after yesterday’s meeting – it was deemed necessary to approve an interpretative rule which, in coherence with the decisions of the European Commission, excludes the possibility of continuity in the transition from Alitalia to Ita”.

There decision will shed light on a number of appeals presented by some employees of the former Alitalia who asked for reinstatement in the new Ita. Meanwhile, European Commissioner Didier Reyndersreiterated yesterday as the entry of German carrier in Italy “has not yet been notified” to the European Antitrust, underlining that it is up to the companies to decide whether to notify it. Now the interpretative rule decided by the council of ministers could pave the way.

