Ita, the government accelerates the sale. Lufthansa can take over 40% in January

The Advice of the ministers approved a Dpcm which replaces the previous one with lo in order to speed up the procedures for the sale of Ita Airways. According to what has been learned, one of the hypotheses is to foresee the possibility of a capital increase reserved for Lufthansa, which is in pole position to acquire a minority stake in the airline. Furthermore, the purpose of the Dpcm, now that everything is being examined by the Court of Auditors, is to speed up the sales procedures in the best interests of the company and its employees.

The subjects who participated in the previous procedure are confirmed and at the same time the obligation for the Treasury to cede the majority is no longer valid. Furthermore, the business plan of the proposed airline acquirer becomes relevant for the purposes of the sale.

The words of the CEO of Ita Airways

The ad of Ita Airways Fabio Lazzerini yesterday (December 22) at the Trieste-Airport of Ronchi dei Legionari (Gorizia), he commented: “For the first time in the last twenty years in budget from the Italian flag carrier revenues exceed costs“.

Then, he explained: “For example, the 107% increase in fuel only impacted 55/60% of the accounts, the rest was offset by higher revenues and cost savings”.

Lazzerini he concluded: “We are a startup born in October 2021, shortly after there was Omicron, then war, then expensive fuel. Yet despite this, the company is performing much higher than expected”

