Yet another chapter in the story of the sale of Ita: now it ticks on the chessboard Atlantiathe holding company which was the object of the takeover bid from Benettons And Blackstone and which is now preparing for delisting. Accredited sources refer to Affaritaliani.it that the possibility of a marriage exists, albeit “very remote”, as stated by the source. On the other hand, Atlantia owns the Rome Fiumicino airport and integration with the former national carrier would be almost natural.

But the story around to the former Alitalia it’s getting more and more complicated. Meanwhile, as Affaritaliani.it has already been able to tell in recent days, the American fund Certares closed in total silence after the exclusive deal was not renewed on 31 October by the Mef. It was thought that this could trigger an auction, perhaps with the return of MSC-Lufthansa-Air France. But even in this case there was yet another twist.

MSc she has stated that she is no longer interested in the dossier. Could this be a tactical move? Possible, even if today it is becoming more and more difficult to understand what future can await the company that is preparing to face yet another difficult winter. Also because soon the Mef, which has already put over 1.1 billion, will have to pay the third and last tranche authorized by Europe. And there will be no further possibilities, because the risk of infringement for state aid is very high.

So the possible union with Atlantia. On paper it would make sense, yes it would. But on the fact that it is viable, here things change profoundly. Also because a company that has just concluded a delisting operation precisely because it is convinced that the stock market valuation is not consistent, why should it “take on” the former Alitalia? The road is very narrow, almost blocked. But it remains perhaps one of the few remaining possibilities.



