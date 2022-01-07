Eng, class action: “Discriminate women with fragile children or family members”

Filed at court of Rome a complaint, it is a class action towards Ita Airways. According to the complaint, the new airline, which took over from Alitalia discriminate against women. Ita – reads the Manifesto – has hired 99.9% of the flight crew (captains and pilots) and cabin crew (flight attendants) of the aircraft “Fishing” from the basin of the Alitalia Aviation sector also because thanks to this it has obtained exemptions from the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) for the planned training programs, given that all the aircraft used were purchased by Alitalia.

Despite – continues the Manifesto – the homogeneous origin of cabin crew from Alitalia, the presence of female workers and in particular among flight attendants presents uconstant unjustified contraction of the presence of female workers and in particular those deemed in “Critical age” for the operational management of flights for family care reasons “, that is between 35 and 55 years. Each candidate, in the vast majority of cases Alitalia cassintegrati, had to post a video online answering many questions. Now it turns out that among these, “in violation of the principles of the GDPR and protection of privacy“, claim the plaintiff lawyers, there was a request to attach” a contribution statement from which it is possible to infer the personal conditions (illness, disability and maternity) of the family members “.

READ ALSO

Murder Varese, “A snack and I made him sit down. Then a sharp blow”

Covid decree, vaccination obligation for over 50s until June 15