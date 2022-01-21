Rumors: poisons, low blows and i dossier tucked into newspaper boxes

On the tensions at the top from Ita Airways the forced denials are triggered, given that it leaks from Palazzo Chigi and the Treasury “deep irritation“for the clutches which for weeks have marked relations between the president Alfredo Altavilla and the CEO Fabio Lazzerini.

They don’t like them poisons repeatedly circulated, i low blowsi dossiers stuck in newspaper boxes, writes The messenger remembering the rumors about the president’s stays in a 5-star hotel (the honorable Rampels of FdI speaks of a room al St. Regis at 700 euros per night), disagreements within the board itself, agreements with Helbiz (Rampelli always speaks of conflicts of interest with the group that was awarded the company’s restaurant service and signed an agreement with Ita for the use of electric scooters).

Poisons, however, also denied yesterday, but what a damage an image of the companyagain according to Mef sources, not worthy of a national carrier that has to take altitudefind a partner by June and repay the shareholder’s trust.

Between the two, even according to the unions, there is no good blood

In fact, between the two, even according to the unions, there is no good blood. And on the board of directors, as reported by several sources to the newspaper, there was no lack of contradictions and distinctions. Not least that on wages.

Certainly Altavilla does not have the power – if he has tried to do so – to ask the CEO to renounce the assignment. Given, among other things, that Lazzerini enjoys the trust of the Treasury. Rather, union sources say, behind the clash there would be something more: the Altavilla’s will to have hands free on the whole strategy front.

Yesterday morning there was news of a letter from Lazzerini to employees to reaffirm the commitment to work in the company despite the pressure, real or presumed, received. In fact, the continuous duel does not appeal to the government which, committed to passing the Sostegni decree and the measures against expensive energy, has far more urgent problems to deal with than resolving governance issues in Ita. So, if there is a showdown, this is postponed for the moment.