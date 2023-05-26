Ita, the CEO of Lufthansa Spohr: “Fleet increasing to 94 aircraft by 2027)

It’s done now, only the final ok from the EU is missing. Yesterday evening, Thursday 25 May, Lufthansa bought 41% of Ita Airways for 325 million euros. “The acquisition of Ita will allow us access to the key Italian market and will bring benefits to the group’s shareholders and customers,” said the CEO. Of Lufthansa, Carsten Spohrin the acquisition call.

“It is a big step towards growth – he said – we will be a more international competitor and less dependent on our domestic market. A strong restructuring has made Ita a competitive company and of the right size, there is a correct plan to make it profitable and we are confident that it will become The acquisition of the remaining shares of Itand therefore of the control of the company, by Lufthansa it will depend on the performance of the company”.

“There is an option mechanism agreed to allow for a full takeover by the Lufthansa group in the medium term – he said – the acquisition of the remaining shares will be at discretion, and will depend on the financial performance compared to the agreed industrial plan”.

“In the plans of Lufthansa”, he continues, “there is the short-range feeding boost for the hub of Romethat of long-haul flights still to Rome and the increase in the tourist offer on Linatewith the growth of point-to-point traffic”.

Lufthansa will appoint the managing director of It and another member of the company’s board of directors, which will be made up of five members in all, he specified later Spohr.

The structure of the transaction provides for joint operational control by the Lufthansa Group he was born in Mef immediately after the closure, with the Mef which “remains on board” to support the execution of the industrial plan. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the year.

