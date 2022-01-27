“We don’t want to be sleeping partners. We aim to offer an integrated service. “The routes from Miami to Dubai are ready

Gianluigi Aponte, founder and executive president of MSc, Mediterranean shipping company, is the man who wants to conquer the majority of Ita, the airline born from the ashes of Alitalia. Born in 1940, graduated from the Nautical Institute of Piano di Sorrento, at the top of the first shipowner in the world in container that in terms of transport capacity has just displaced the Danish Maersk from first place, Aponte in an interview with Corriere della Sera sets the record straight about a possible threesome between Ita, Msc and Lufthansa ( read here to find out more ).

“For us the main thing is to have the majority of Ita Airways. The Germans of Lufthansa they can enter like partner commercial or even as a minority shareholder. We we want to manage the company, otherwise we wouldn’t do this. We don’t want to be a sleeping partner, non-operating shareholder “, he explains Aponte.

“Ita Airways it already has excellent management, which will remain in place, adds the president and founder of Msc. “We will be part of the board of directors, through which we will express our ideas for the development of the group”. These are “the making of synergies with our business, both on the side of cruises how much on that of the freight transport. We aim to offer an integrated service to our customers “, emphasizes Aponte.

Eg “for cruises, we want facilitate the influx of passengers in Italian ports where our ships dock. And in foreign ones, like Miami in the United States or Dubai in the United Arab Emirates “. On the cargo front “we have several development projects. Many of our customers need not only sea transport services, but also air transport. Ita we can work on both. We already have an excellent clientele to fill the planes “, concludes the founder of Msc.

