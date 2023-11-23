Ita, Meloni rushes the EU: “When will we close with Lufthansa?”

For about six months, the Ita-Lufthansa dossier has been at a standstill. The latest update dates back to the signing of the agreement between the Italian Ministry of Economy and the German carrier, which provides for the sale of 41% of Ita Airways to Lufthansa, which will also take care of the management. This agreement was signed for 325 million euros, with an overall valuation of 792 million for the entire capital. After the invitation addressed to the European Union by the Italian Prime Minister in September, with the indication not to “waste any more time” regarding the former Alitalia, the Meloni government is now preparing to send a formal notification next week to the European Commission. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, declared in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after the signing of the Action Plan for strategic cooperation between the two countries: “We hope for an immediate and quick solution to close this dossier because we have done an excellent job together.” Scholz, in the same spirit, commented that “the collaboration between Lufthansa and ITA is good and we hope for a fast, fair and equitable procedure” from the European Commission. Mf reports it.

Still in the field of transport in Europe, by March 2024, Italy will have to implement the Eurovignette Directive. This directive will make a difference a turning point for the entire transport and logistics sector, as it will require motorway concessionaires to calculate the toll rate for heavy-duty vehicles based on their respective CO2 emission classes. This introduces the principle according to which those who pollute less pay less. This was agreed by Conftrasporto during the Transport Forum, which asked for the establishment of a discussion table with hauliers at the Ministry of Transport, led by Matteo Salvini. The objective is to reach shared choices and provide support to the sector.

