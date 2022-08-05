The soap opera on the privatization of Ita Airways, the newco born from the ashes of Alitalia which in recent months should have become a company outside the state orbit. However, the negotiations for the handover to one of the consortiums are more complicated than expected, with MSC and Lufthansa in pressing on the Executive to get the green light. But it is also Certares who will now have to send a new proposal, as well as the consortium that unites the German and Swiss airlines specializing in maritime transport. In fact, the Government did not consider the documents presented to date satisfactory and returned everything to the sender, postponing the final decision in about ten days.

“Neither of the two proposals received for Ita is fully consistent with the requirements of the Prime Minister’s Decree “, explained the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco. “For this reason, in a very short time, in these days, they will be asked to formulate further proposals, asking them to respond in a very short time”. «The objectives of the operation are to maximize the value that will be held by the state, but also a series of other objectives from governance to the industrial structure, to the use and size of the hubs. It is a question of giving an overall evaluation. ” One of the hot topics that would have made the state waver, oriented to give space to MSC-Lufthansa, would be the balance of governance of the company, with the government that would like to maintain a certain decision-making influence through the Treasury. However, this will not block the sale of Ita, as confirmed by the same premier Mario Draghiin the columns of Il Corriere della Sera: “The goal is to move forward, and it is not my intention to leave the matter to the next government. The choice of the winner will be made within the times that the Mef will give, which I think are very short, of 10 days. “

A necessary clarification after Lufthansa had given signs of impatience, asking for a quick decision and fearing the end of the patience it had so far in the negotiations. However, the wait does not concern only the German-Swiss consortium but also the airline itself which would see its value decrease, also losing the opportunity to have the investments for the planned capital increase. Without the handover, the growth project to 2023 would also be at risk, with the addition of 11 Airbuses to the fleet, without forgetting the promises to expand the workforce.