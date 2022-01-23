Ita Airways accelerates on alliances and targets Lufthansa. The plan developed by the parties would provide for an initial entry by the German airline into the capital of the company born from the ashes of Alitalia with a stake of around 35%, and then provide for further growth up to a possible control share on the medium. -long term. A hypothesis that is gaining more and more altitude, considering that in the last few days they have become more and more frequent contacts and meetings between the two companies.

As Il Corriere della Sera explains this morning on newsstands, the government’s will is to accelerate the dossier for a market scenario that has become complicated for a series of international variables unpredictable with this impact only until a few months ago: from the high-energy cost that has made the cost of fuel for aircraft soar by more than a third to the backlash on passenger flows of the new Omicron variant with much more restrictive visa measures, passing due to the delay with which the operational activity of Ita Airways began, which started only in mid-October. “Some contracts with the lessors for the rental of the aircraft have arrived late, and the deliveries of some small Airbuses are slipping – reads the newspaper – Despite the availability of capital of 1.35 billion for the new company, it is so reduced the percentage of owned aircraft dropped from 30% to 14% compared to initial forecasts “.

All attention is now turned to next January 31, the date on which the board of directors will meet and present the new strategic plan for its approval, which also provides for the opening of some routes for the summer period: this is the key document with which the data room will subsequently open through which the industrial partners interested in an investment will evaluate the contracts signed with suppliers, operating costs, any synergies on handling and maintenance, the international network, the number of aircraft and personnel required. “The business plan will be the architrave on which to identify the actual value of Alitalia and therefore the size of the investment for those who will enter the capital – concludes the newspaper – It is not excluded that there may be a double partnership. That is, in addition to an airline, the capital can also be open to an institutional investor. Some foreign funds would have already knocked on the door and would have been screened by the shareholder Tesoro ”.