Ita, Lazzerini: “The accounts are not yet in order but we are doing better than expected”

The accounts of Ita Airways “they’re still not in order”, but “we’re doing better than we had to do”. This was stated by the CEO of Ita Airways, Fabio Lazzerini, speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of the agreement with American Express. “The accounts, for the first time in decades, are still not in order, but In the business plan, the company had foreseen losing money and we – underlines the CEO – close the first semester with an Ebitdar 50% better than the budget. We are doing better than what we had to do.”

Lazzerini: “It’s true that flight prices have gone up”

Furthermore, Lazzerini admitted the increase in flight prices: “It is true that there has been”, but “there is exceptionally high demand. In our case we can hardly be accused of price increases, we have a growing fleet that we are increasing, but we depend on the arrival of planes. We are opening fewer routes than we would like because the planes are not arriving, so we have limited supply capacity.”

“The proof that prices are all leveled by the market lies in the fact that we closed June with an all-time record for aircraft fill rates, with a load factor of 94%. If prices were outside the markets, the planes would be empty” , explained Lazzerini. “Clearly we are very sensitive to the high tariffs for those who live in areas that are difficult to reach, but we serve Sardinia in territorial continuity and therefore we pay attention to the less connected areas of Italy”, added the CEO of Ita Airways, specifying that “Ita was born as a company held by the Mef but it is a private actor and must be careful with its accounts”.

