The consortium of the two companies confirmed the offer to the Treasury. Awaiting the move of the Certares fund

Lufthansa And Msc the cards reveal: the two giants (one of the skies, the other of the ships) have presented the government with a binding offer to take over the majority of Ita Airways, according to what was communicated by the group that belongs to the German national airline. As reported by the site “T-online.de”, the State intends to maintain a minority stake in Alitalia’s successor.

Recently, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco, said the deal should be completed by the end of June. Meanwhile, it is unclear whether other potential buyers have submitted bids for Ita Airways.

Besides Lufthansa And Mscare in contention Air France-Klm with Certares, Indigo And Delta Air Lines. The German group considers Italy its most important foreign market in Europe. The gradual acquisition and integration of airlines such as Austrian, Brussels Airlines And Swiss in Lufthansa it could become a model for Ita Airways, with Rome remaining an important hub for air traffic. However, as pointed out by its CEO Carsten Spohr, Lufthansa initially aims to acquire a minority stake in Ita Airways. The goal is to limit the financial risk.

