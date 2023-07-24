Lufthansa would be ready to appoint Jörg Eberhart, currently head of strategy for the German carrier, as CEO of Ita Airways. This was reported by the Süddeutsche Zeitung according to which the former number one of Air Dolomiti is the ideal candidate given that he knows the Italian market well and has actively followed the negotiations for entry into the Italian company.

Eberhart would therefore take the place of Fabio Lazzerini, who would see the end “premature, but fully expected of only a short mandate”, writes the German newspaper which defines him as “the former Italy boss of Lufthansa’s nemesis, Emirates” and according to which “in theory, it was conceivable that Lufthansa would keep him in the role, that Eberhart would stay in Frankfurt longer and perhaps supervise the work as a member of the board of directors. But Lazzerini was not considered a friend of Lufthansa”.