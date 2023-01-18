Giorgetti: “The offer on Ita must arrive by 6pm today”

The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti ready to force the hand on the negotiation between It And Lufthansa: “Either the offer arrives by today at 6 pm – said the minister – or it doesn’t exist”. Qualified sources refer to Affaritaliani.it that behind the words of the tenant of Via XX Settembre there would be a precise strategy: to force the hand with the Germans to convince them to quickly formulate an offer for the former national airlineof which the State still holds the shares after the failure of the exclusive negotiation with Certares.

Article being updated

Subscribe to the newsletter

