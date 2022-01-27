Today it is impossible to say with certainty which company will ally with Ita Airways. The company born from the ashes of Alitalia is in fact continuing to probe a long list of candidates: the latest in chronological order is the Delta Air Linesan American airline, which announced that it is in constant contact with the top management of Ita and that it is monitoring developments, following the expression of interest from the MSC group and Lufthansa to acquire a majority stake in the Italian company. Evidence of agreement for an alliance therefore, justified by Delta Air Lines also by the fact that the American company and the former Alitalia have a long history together.

Today’s edition of La Stampa talks about a possible agreement between three Ita-Msc-Delta, and the hypothesis that the latter has the strength in freight traffic. “Once upon a time Alitalia had a thriving fleet and a widespread worldwide network referring specifically to the cargo sector – said Antonio Bordoni, professor of airline management at the Luiss University Business School – It would really be a strange twist of fate if, after having divested and sold this business unit, the airline was now bought to revive the cargo sector, for which does not currently have any specific aircraft in its fleet“. A decision that, according to Bordoni, would therefore go against the trend of what had been the last steps taken by Alitalia.

“The demand for air cargo it exploded with the recent bottleneck of land and sea supply chains – Bordoni concluded – Retailers are ready to pay a high price to bypass bottlenecks, they don’t want to run the risk of ruining their reputation. “ We will therefore see how the new Ita Airways will move: for the former Alitalia at the moment there is not only Mscthe fact that Delta Air Lines has added itself to the list of stakeholders in an alliance can be decisive.