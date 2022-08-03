The sale of the airline ITAborn on the ashes of Alitalia and an important vector for mobility on the Italian territory, it will be the object of the attention of politicians in this summer election campaign that will be dragged down to the elections on 25 September. The negotiation to sell the company to private individuals sees the MSC-Lufthansa consortium at the forefront, while Certares-Air France-Delta seem less favored. But will this negotiation have an end?

The fall of the Draghi government, which was carrying out these negotiations, complicated the plans. And now the issue could be dealt with far and wide by parties seeking seats. The outgoing Prime Minister, released for now from a candidate list, would like to continue the negotiations in this interregnum period, as if it were any ‘current affair’. On the proposal of the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco, the current government should be the one to initiate exclusive negotiations with the signing of a memorandum. However, and here an unfavorable timing for Draghi comes into play, it will take at least six months to close the deal and eventually sign the sale. It means that the new executive will close the game or even cancel it.

“Draghi denies the hypothesis of an acceleration to sell Ita to LufthansaThe leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, announced yesterday with a note. “From 25 September everything can change and the re-launch of our national airline will decide who will govern“. “Not only does Meloni deny that Draghi can intervene with his resigning powers, but he adds more: “Now that we have faced unspeakable sacrifices to reduce costs, it is necessary to carefully evaluate the presence of the State in the company and the shareholding of other partners” . Do you want to discuss everything again? Return to wave the flag of Italianity? The German business daily Handelsblat is the first to draw conclusions: “If Meloni were to actually become head of the government, Lufthansa would probably have to shelve his project to join Ita”. The German company does not comment, but the newspaper writes that Lufthansa is following developments with “maximum attention”“, Reports Repubblica.