The Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti and the CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa Carsten Sphor met today at the MEF to confirm the conclusion of the Lufthansa investment agreement in Ita Airways to take over a minority stake after having already shared the company’s industrial plan which foresees revenue growth of 2.5 billion euros expected for this year and 4.1 billion euros expected in 2027. Also present at the meeting president of Ita, Antonino Turicchi.

“Today – he underlines Giorgetti – closes a path that has marked the history of the national flag carrier with the prospect of integration with an important European carrier. With this government, a knot that has been conditioning the air transport market in Italy for thirty years is now untied. We are convinced that this decision will allow the air market to develop in Italy’s interest”.

“Today’s agreement will lead to a win-win situation for Italy, ITA Airways and Lufthansa Group. It is good news for Italian consumers and for Europe, because a stronger ITA will strengthen competition in the Italian market. As a youngster company, with a modern fleet and with its growing and efficient hub in Rome, Ita is the perfect fit for the Lufthansa Group,” he says. Sphor.

In Milan, Ita, underlines Sphor, “covers a large catchment area that also offers growth potential. As part of the Lufthansa Group family, Ita can transform itself into a sustainable and profitable airline, connecting Italy with Europe and the world. At the same time, this investment will allow us to continue our growth in one of our most important markets,” he adds.

At the end of 2027, the Mef announced in a statement, Ita will count on 94 aircraft compared to the current 71, with an average age of five years, and will guarantee the optimization of consumption and environmental impact. The workforce, which is expected to grow to 4,300 employees this year as a result of the 1,200 hires currently being finalised, will rise to over 5,500 at the end of the Plan.