Ita’s debut in heaven is approaching. On 15 October the new Italian airline will take off: it will fly on 44 destinations with 59 routes. The trap is around the corner though: although they have not yet been announced, many fear that the trade unions will proceed with a general strike on that date, which could cause various inconveniences for the company. A possible mobilization of this type would not be accepted at all by Alfredo Altavilla, the president of Ita, who has already talked about possible “national shame which would damage the image of Italy in the world ”.

There is certainly no good blood between the new public-domain airline and the unions, then. However, today’s edition of Repubblica tries to reassure the leaders of Ita: the trade unions, who will hold meetings with workers today and tomorrow, at the moment. they have not called for strikes for the 15th, and indeed tomorrow they will have a new meeting at the Ministry of Labor to discuss an extension of the redundancy fund beyond September 2022, with the beneficiaries of Alitalia employees in extraordinary administration. “We must not regret the past because the driver is going to crash with his eyes in the rearview mirror “, Altavilla commented precisely about Alitalia, adding that, as is normal, the new company will move differently on the market than the previous one.

And speaking of the “previous one”, therefore Alitalia, the new president of Ita also wanted to comment the auction for the brand which has gone completely deserted. According to Altavilla, the motivation behind this outcome is very simple: the starting point of 290 million euros is excessively high. And it is not even obvious that Ita will participate in the tender: the same number one of the company has declared that “When one sits at the poker table, he does not reveal his cards”, a claim that has caused several political forces to go on a rampage.