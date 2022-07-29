The negotiation that will lead to the sale of 80% of ITA Airways in the hands of the consortium led by MSC and Lufthansa. There are no doubts about the fate of the company born from the ashes of Alitalia: the competition represented by the axis between Air France, Delta and the Certares fund has been defeated, now there is only the definitive go-ahead from the Prime Minister, which however is slow in arriving. And so, the company turned directly to the Ministry of Economy asking him to pay the second installment of the capital increase.

We are talking about a figure that is around 400 million euros of public funds. A sum of money that has been dancing for several months already, but that ITA Airways had given up on cashing in at first. Now the company considers those 400 million euros necessary: ​​the record hike in the price of fuel and the decline in air traffic expected for the autumn season will inevitably lead to a increase in costs and a downsizing of revenues, that’s why ITA Airways pushes for those public funds as soon as possible. This second installment would be added to the one already paid into the company’s coffers in September 2021: at that time, ITA Airways collected 720 million euros at the start of the business. And it may not be over here, because there is also the possibility of a third liquidity injection of 215 million in 2023, to reach a total of 1.35 billion.

Meanwhile, on the transfer front of the company, pressure is also coming from the labor unions: according to what is reported by today’s edition of La Stampa, the acronyms are convinced that lengthening the time too much inevitably raises the risk that the operation could skip or that the terms must be revised downwards, also thanks to the worsening of the global economic situation. We will see what will happen in the next few days: it is neither in the interest of ITA nor in that of the Government to postpone the white smoke.