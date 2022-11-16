Ita appoints the new board of directors

The Ministry of Economy and Financein view of the shareholders’ meeting, indicates as members of the board of directors of Italia Trasporto Aereo Spa (ITA) Antonino Turicchi, in the role of president, and Fabio Lazzerini as managing director. These are the councilors indicated by Via XX Settembre: Gabriella Alemanno, Frances Ousleey, Ugo Arrigo.

In the afternoon the CEO of the company Fabio Lazzerini will meet the unions. Last week, the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting approved changes to the bylaws according to which in the event of the resignation of more than half of the members of the board of directors, all the directors lapse.

Last week Altavilla resigned and the director Frances Ouseley, who was later reconfirmed on the board, also resigned. In the previous days, the six directors they had presented their resignations ‘disheartened’ Altavilla by revoking the operational powers assigned to CEO Lazzerini. Born in Viterbo, Turicchi was general manager of Cdp from 2002 to 2009. He is currently CEO of Fintecna. According to the newspaper, the assignment in Italy has a duration of 10 months. In recent days, the name of Rocco Sabelli, current president of Invitalia and former CEO of Alitalia Cai from 2008 to 2012.

For Lazzerini, who has been on the wheel for more than two years, a meeting with the trade unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl is scheduled for a discussion on the open times from employment to wages, also in the light of the confirmation of the airline growth for 2023 with the entry into the fleet of 39 new Airbuses and with the opening of new destinations. In the meantime, the crucial game for the future of Ita, which is that of privatisation, remains open. The appointment of the new board of directors should give a new momentum to the sale dossier, after the failure renewal of the exclusivity agreement with the American fund Certares.

