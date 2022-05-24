Ita, Altavilla: “Increase my compensation”. The hard-nosed president

There is no peace a Itathe airline at the center of the negotiations with Msc And Lufthansa to sell shares and allow invest fresh money in the group, now also has to deal with one controversy erupted inside of of the same agencywhich sees the protagonist – we read in Repubblica – the president executive Alfredo Altavilla. The manager, in fact, has it hard criticized the fees that top executives receive. Him, included. Altavilla earns 400 thousand euros gross of fixed income per year, of which can be added until 400 thousand gross of variable part. Altavilla he judges the pay, therefore, “gravely harmful from the its history managerial, experience and competence as well as in total misalignment with i results of the action so far expressed in society “.

According to the manager, – continues Repubblica – the Remuneration Committee he should have talked to him and the other top managers before outlining the salaries. The absence of interaction it is something that he has not experienced “at any latitude even having served in councils in the United Statesin ChinaIndia, Germany, Russia, France, Australia “. Meanwhile, continues the negotiation for the sale of shares. During the week, summit a Frankfurt to define two things: the holdings of Msc And Lufthansa in Ita, and above all the shareholders’ agreement which will specify i power relations in operation management.

