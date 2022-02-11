After the expression of interest for Ita Airways shown by MSC Groupwith Lufthansa as a commercial partner, now other companies arrive at the court of the company formed from the ashes of Alitalia. From the United States Delta Airlines, Air France-KLM’s European ally, is expected to present its offer.

“The Council of Ministers will examine the provision (a long Dpcm) that will give the green light to the privatization of Ita, the new national flag company that the Ministry of Economy controls 100%. Thanks to the Dpcm, Ita Airways will be able to open its data room to the company that first expressed an interest in the purchase. It is the MSC Group, owned by the Aponte family, which came forward on January 24, claiming the majority of the capital. But the government wants the data room to be available to other possible buyers, also to protect European competition rules. And among the potential buyers there will be, already in the next few days, Delta Airlines. Government sources confirm that two international funds will also ask to enter the Ita data roomwhich holds the confidential accounts of the company and both industrial plans“, Reports the newspaper Repubblica.

To prevent other airlines from showing momentary interest, by reading the Ita data and then running away, in the Government decree there will be a sort of regulation that will require the filing of a credible development plan, evaluated by a team of consultants. Air transport is considered strategic, and therefore there will also be the possibility of putting the Golden Power, or the regulatory instrument that allows the Government to block or impose particular conditions on specific financial transactions, which fall in the national interest. The logic would dictate a long-term vision for Ita, to avoid the management disasters seen with Alitalia, and the idea is that the new company is competitive. Finding the right partner won’t be an easy task.