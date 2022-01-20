Ita Airways, turbulence among managers. One has to go

Ita Airways it has just been born but it is already in difficulty. The two-man guide to the top of the new airline company, born from the ashes of Alitalia it does not work. The president is convinced of this Alfredo Altavilla that in fact – we read on Repubblica – asked the CEO Fabio Lazzerini to step aside. But the Mef rejected the request and the CEO will remain in his post for the time being. Altavilla became convinced that Ita Airways would need to a more traditional setup. This is why he proposed to Lazzerini to leave. At that point, with the abandonment of Lazzerini, the Ministry of Economy could also have correct the governance of the airline. In theory, nothing prevents you from concentrating all substantial powers in a single manager (who would be both CEO and president of the company), leaving the operational duties to a simple general manager, further down the corporate hierarchy.

But the government, – continues Repubblica – does not see one well crisis at the top of Ita Airways for several reasons. The country is experiencing difficult weeks e Palazzo Chigi is focused on fighting the pandemic. We are also on the eve of the election of the President of the Republic. The negotiations are engaging the parties to the maximum, which do not feel the need to add problems to problems. Finally, Ita Airways is looking for an international partner between Delta Airlines, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM. The negotiations – which have already come to life – will close by June 2022. Change the command line at this time, and only three months after the operational take-off of the Italian company. October 15, 2021, it can be a bad idea.

