The last word is not said for the privatization of ITA Airways. The airline born from the ashes of Alitalia could in fact not end up in the hands of the consortium led by the Certares fund: a scenario made possible by the Treasury, which as sole shareholder of the company has decided not to extend the exclusive negotiations with the US fund. A decision that takes fact two meanings: on the one hand, the end of the period of armored talks between the two parties, on the other hand the return to the race of the MSC-Lufthansa consortium.

But not only that, because Il Corriere della Sera on newsstands this morning is convinced that an invitation to make a new offer could also be delivered to Indigo Partners, another US fund that invests in low cost airlines and which had sent an expression of interest to ITA Airways last spring, even though it was not then admitted to the data room. The reopening of the game for the privatization of the airline was in the air: the push of the Minister of Economic Development was decisive in this sense Giancarlo Giorgetti, which already in the aftermath of the previous government’s decision to start the exclusive negotiation with Certares had said that with the US fund, which presented itself with commercial allies Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM, the future of the company would not be guaranteed because there was no industrial partner. A voice that has also echoed within the new majority, obviously.

“It remains to be seen whether MSC-Lufthansa they will be more flexible this timetweaking their offer which plans to take over 80% of ITA, leaving 20% ​​to the Treasury – tells the newspaper – Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr recently said he was interested in the Italian carrier only if there is the intention to privatize it seriously, thus closing the hypothesis of a co-management of ITA, which he believes is the case with the offer by Certares. It is conceivable now that the latter tries to involve more directly one of the two commercial partners, in particular Air France-KLM “.