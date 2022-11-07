After the failure of Alitalia there were very few hopes of regaining a direct flight from Italy to Japan, but in these days ITA Airwaysthe national airline that replaced the previous one, inaugurated a new direct flight from Rome to Tokyo. However, travelers will not land at Narita as until a few years ago, but at that of Haneda. The flight will operate onAirbus A350 and will leave from Rome Fiumicino at 15:20 every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Arrival in Tokyo Haneda is scheduled for the following day at 11:20 local time. Return flights will depart every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from Haneda at 13:35 with return to Rome at 20:30.

It remains to be seen whether ITA Airways will also give us the opportunity to take advantage of the same convenient offers that Alitalia once offered, with flights that cost just over € 300 for a round trip. At the moment, by booking a hypothetical flight for this December, prices range from 500 to 800 €.

Source: ITA Airways Street Italiavola