The controversy over the management of Ita Airways continues: the CEO of the airline, Fabio Lazzerini, in fact, filed a lawsuit against an article on the Tag43 site, now Letter43, claiming that he had been discredited in favor of the former president Alfredo Altavilla, also citing an “unspecified annual collaboration” of 25 thousand euros from the company with the magazine.

The site director, Paolo Madron, replied to the accusations, underlining that the contract concerns display advertising and was brokered by the advertising agency at the time, Newsonline, and by the Ita media center, Mindshare.

“Everything in order, all traced and ready to be shown to anyone who requests it – wrote Madron – It was enough to ask the media center for the excel sheets documenting the transactions down to the last euro, instead the CEO of Ita preferred to define that agreement a consultancy of 25 thousand euros paid ‘for an unspecified annual collaboration’. But his nature was specified, highly specified: he only had to ask his numerous consultants and collaborators and he would have found the relationship true”.