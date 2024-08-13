Ita Airways sponsor of Juventus? This is how Palazzo Chigi stopped it

“It seemed that an agreement had been found between the airline and the club: a 3-year partnership for 41 million. With the approval of the shareholders Mef and Lufthansa”, writes Lettera 43 on Ita Airways as a possible sponsor of Juventus.



“But Meloni blocked everything: it is unacceptable to give the money to Elkann, president of that Stellantis accused of wanting to reduce its Italian production” we read.

“And so in Turin they are still without brands on their shirts a week after the start of the championship” after the end of the multi-year contract that tied Jeep of the Stellantis group to Juve (341 million euros for 12 seasons)