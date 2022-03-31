Ita Airways aims to exit the state sphere of influence as soon as possible, completing the path that will lead to privatization of the airline born from the ashes of Alitalia. Outlining the path taken to date and the future objectives was the executive president Altavilla, who told how in 3 months the new carrier was able to consolidate its position and plan the expansion of the fleet.

“With 96.9% punctuality and 99.9% regularity, we are in first place in our respective international rankings thanks to the work of the operational team headed by Dr. Lazzerini – Altavilla explained during an interview with Il Corriere della Sera – The expansion of the fleet continues, which plans to insert 24 aircraft in 2022 and the development of the network with the addition of 64 destinations for the summer season 2022. The latest council approved the introduction of 4 new Airbus 220s, the most innovative and the most ecological aircraft for regional transport. “

In the business plan of Ita Airways however, the goal of finding solid partners who can guarantee the gradual growth and strengthening of the new carrier remains clear. “Having made the company lean, flexible and cost-competitive and endowed it with an innovative national employment contract has made us attractive to investors such as MSC, Lufthansa, Indigo, Certares and others that could still be added pending process. The Prime Ministerial Decree of 11 February and the privatization law clearly indicated the process in compliance with the responsibilities of the roles attributed to the company and the shareholder. I totally agree with the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, that the privatization process of Ita Airways is not simply an auction to the highest bidder but rather the search for a strategic partnership. ” In this regard, phase two begins in recent weeks, which began with the resignation of some directors. “The new phase will go ahead quickly with the activity of the three directors present in the council, – Altavilla concluded – determined to rapidly move forward the process of consolidating the flight activity and the privatization process in accordance with the indications of the Mef and the government. “